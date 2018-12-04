5 players who deserved to win the Ballon d’Or more than Luka Modric

Many have now stopped paying too much attention to the Ballon d’Or and the other footballing awards that the likes of FIFA and UEFA give out to honour the best players of the particular year. It is often viewed as a marketing and commercial activity to increase the popularity of the governing body and not an award ceremony that has a particular basis for choosing winners.

Luka Modric did win the Ballon d’Or, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann finishing second and third respectively. But the game of football is one that’s full of opinion and controversy.

We look at five players who deserved to win the prize more than Modric.

Raphael Varane

Modric’s Real Madrid teammate Varane has now become one of the best central defenders in the world. His performances for club and country helped him win the Champions League with Real Madrid and the FIFA World Cup with them.

His defensive pairing with Samuel Umtiti was key to allowing Deschamps’ France function well and his pairing with Sergio Ramos worked very well to help Zidane’s Los Blancos.

Although Modric was the key for Croatia and Real and in carrying the ball forward, Varane formed the backbone of the club and his country by defending very well.

Antoine Griezmann

The Atletico Madrid man has been in and around the Ballon d’Or scene for about two or three years now. Although he hasn’t won it, Griezmann is another one of those players who has been unlucky to have played in the same generation as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He won the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid, won the UEFA Super Cup and won the World Cup this past summer and was the only player out of the list to win three major titles. And he was very important in helping his sides win all of them.

He scored four times in the World Cup, assisting twice and scored six times in Los Rojiblancos’ march to the Europa League title last season. If the French FA want to give the Ballon D’or on the basis of trophies, Griezmann deserved it more than anyone else.

Mohamed Salah

It is unfair to compare Mohamed Salah’s current season to the one that he had last season. The social media is a cruel place and it often is the root for illogical arguments that take credit away from a lot of players. Salah was certainly having an unreal season last term, it was obvious that no player can play on the same level like that unless he is Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egyptian was the highest goalscorer in Europe last season. He ripped teams apart at will and could have won Liverpool the Champions League if he wouldn’t have sustained ‘that’ shoulder injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Probably the best striker in the world today, Ronaldo is still a fascinating athlete for someone of his age. His work-rate and determination are unmatched. He did win the UEFA Champions League, but his Portugal side got knocked out of the World Cup in the Round of 16.

Ronaldo scored only a goal fewer than Salah and while it’s something usual for him, Ronaldo’s contributions to helping Real reach the final of the Champions League were unreal. His goals against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were very important in guiding Real to the semi-final and they may not have reached as far in his absence.

Lionel Messi

If the Ballon d’Or award is given solely on the basis of footballing ability and class, no one comes close or goes past Messi in any way. The Argentine did not win the UEFA Champions League and the World Cup, but he has always shown that no player in the world is better than him on his day.

He probably doesn’t really need an award to show that he is one of the best players ever to grace the game and every time he steps foot onto the pitch, he seems to prove every bit of that.