Ballon d’Or 2018: Fans lose it as Cristiano Ronaldo finishes second to Luka Modric

The reign is finally over! After eleven long years, someone other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi took home the Ballon d’Or. And it’s fair to say that Luke Modric deserved it as well. However, some fans didn’t agree with the decision and believed that their favourite Portuguese was ‘robbed’. Here are some of the angriest reactions.

The Messi-Ronaldo era is over. Luka Modric – Ballon d’Or winner 👏🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/JqF3D7twa4 — UNILAD Sport (@UNILADFooty) December 3, 2018

"I would like to thank Florentino Perez who robbed this award from Ronaldo and gave it to me."#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/sBN4F7z9U8 — Ahmed Affan (@affan_ahmed11) December 3, 2018

Lets be honest if Ronaldo was still at Madrid he would have won, just goes to show how corrupt and biased the whole thing is.. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 3, 2018

#BallonDor extremely stupid to choise Modric . @francefootball you are out of order. How can you put Ronaldo 2nd? — Adnan Rajput (@BeczItsRajput) December 3, 2018

Ronaldo has been robbed😳 — levi maxim (@levimaxim2) December 3, 2018

These people are just playing now, they got bored of the Messi and Ronaldo dominance. — x (@FehintoIa) December 3, 2018

Modric won #BallonDor ahead of Messi and Ronaldo Bye football pic.twitter.com/wEfVQ4dIgd — DASIAGO (@LarryDasiago) December 3, 2018

😫 Ronaldo… – Games: 55 – Goals: 54 – Assists: 11 – Trophies: 1 Modric… – Games: 59 – Goals: 5 – Assists: 11 – Trophies: 1 I guess finishing 2nd best at the World Cup makes you invincible!#BallonDor2018 pic.twitter.com/NLeUiuTx03 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 3, 2018

But we guess only one thing matters in the end.