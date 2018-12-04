Football |

Ballon d’Or 2018: Fans lose it as Cristiano Ronaldo finishes second to Luka Modric

The reign is finally over! After eleven long years, someone other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi took home the Ballon d’Or. And it’s fair to say that Luke Modric deserved it as well. However, some fans didn’t agree with the decision and believed that their favourite Portuguese was ‘robbed’. Here are some of the angriest reactions. 

But we guess only one thing matters in the end.

