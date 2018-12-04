Football |

Fans go crazy as Luka Modric wins Ballon d’Or 2018 award

It was a day to remember for one Luka Modric of Real Madrid, as the Croatian won the coveted Ballon d’Or award for the first time ever.

When the dust settled, Modric was announced winner of the honor, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unable to continue their dominance in the Ballon d’Or.

Social media took no time to react to this situation, and weighed in the only way they know how!


As usual, social media had its own voice on the win. But all we can say to this is, congratulations Luka Modric!

