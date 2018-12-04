Fans go crazy as Luka Modric wins Ballon d’Or 2018 award

It was a day to remember for one Luka Modric of Real Madrid, as the Croatian won the coveted Ballon d’Or award for the first time ever.

When the dust settled, Modric was announced winner of the honor, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unable to continue their dominance in the Ballon d’Or.

Social media took no time to react to this situation, and weighed in the only way they know how!

CR7 IS BETTER THAN MODRIĆ! — Marcone C. de Almeida (@MarconeCdeAlme1) December 3, 2018

Undeserved and an injustice to the greatest of our generations — RonaldoTheGOAT (@RonaldoTheGOAT2) December 3, 2018

How much did Florentino have to pay? — Valenti 🤙🏼 (@mvalenti14) December 3, 2018

Papa Pérez have a lot of friends in football, you have to thank him for your win, Luka…. — Matěj Hadaš (@HadasMatej) December 3, 2018

Ronaldo robbed — Arry (@arryy12345) December 3, 2018

Like if you hate france @francefootball 2018 — 1st_Uchebe™ (@MGAMBILWA) December 3, 2018

I can win the ballon d’or playing for Madrid. This doesn’t make sense — ONLY GOD KNOWS (@BERNANDIYE) December 3, 2018

What a robbery — M.Ali (@boxercute) December 3, 2018



As usual, social media had its own voice on the win. But all we can say to this is, congratulations Luka Modric!