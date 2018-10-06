Ballon d’Or 2018: 10-6 standings revealed

The moment we were all waiting for! The 10-6 results of the Ballon d’Or 2018 are finally here. It was a splendid outing for the gala event that witnessed so much action, and finally we have our next roundup of the very best in the world this year.

Kicking off our top 10 list is Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane who managed to become Golden boot winner for England at the World Cup. He is joined by the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah.

But the biggest story in this field comes from the fact that Raphael Varane is only 7th despite finishing as World Cup winner and Champions League winner this year.

The action continues at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but these numbers prove that the top 5 will be something to behold after all. We cannot wait for what might be in store as we countdown to the very best in the world this year.

10. Harry Kane

9. Kevin De Bruyne

8. Eden Hazard

7. Raphael Varane

6. Mohamed Salah