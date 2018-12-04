Ballon d’Or 2018: Full list of winners this year

The Ballon d’Or 2018 has finally come to a close, and there are surprises galore. The gala event was a success all around, and witnessed some of the brightest stars of this generation as well as previous generations. What an event this truly was.

The top 30 footballers were always going to be the ones to look out for, and they did not disappoint. Isco was ranked 29th on the list, with the likes of Marcelo and Edinson Cavani making it in the top 20.

In the 20-11 list, more prominent members joined in with Sergio Ramos coming in at 19th and Gareth Bale (17). Sergio Aguero (16) and Paul Pogba (15) were other eminent names in this category while the standout was perhaps Neymar who finished 12th.

Along with the Ballon d’Or award, the Kopa trophy for the best young player was also to be handed out, and that honour went rather unsurprisingly to Kylian Mbappe for his heroic contributions for France at the World Cup in Russia.

But by far the most compelling story was that of the top 5, and with Lionel Messi missing out on the podium, we knew we had an interesting podium set up.

In the end, Luka Modric came up tops and won the Ballon d’Or award. This is what the top 30 looked like finally:

=29 Isco

=29 Hugo Lloris

#28 Diego Godin

=25 Mario Mandzukic

=25 Alisson Becker

=25 Jan Oblak

=22 Edinson Cavani

=22 Sadio Mane

=22 Marcelo

=19 Roberto Firmino

=19 Sergio Ramos

=19 Ivan Rakitic

=17 Gareth Bale

=17 Karim Benzema

#16 Sergio Aguero

#15 Paul Pogba

#14 Thibaut Courtois

#13 Luis Suarez

#12 Neymar Jr.

#11 N’Golo Kante

#10 Harry Kane

#9 Kevin de Bruyne

#8 Eden Hazard

#7 Raphael Varane

#6 Mohamed Salah

#5 Lionel Messi

#4 Kylian Mbappe

#3 Antoine Griezmann

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

#1 Luka Modric