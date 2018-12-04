Ballon d’Or 2018: Hours before ceremony, official winner leaked

The winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or has been leaked hours before the official ceremony. AS has obtained the list which displays the winners hours before the actual announcement is set to take place.

According to the list, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric is the winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or, pipping former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot and finally breaking the stranglehold the Messi-Ronaldo duo have had on the award for 10 years.

Modric has won by a landslide, securing 750+ votes as compared to Ronaldo’s 470-odd.

World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe occupy the third and fourth spots while Lionel Messi finds himself in a lowly fifth position.

Raphael Varane surprisingly finds himself way down at 7th despite being considered one of the favourites ahead of the ceremony.

Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Harry Kane round off the top 10.