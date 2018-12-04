Ballon d’Or 2018: 19-11 standings revealed

The 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony is underway and the players ranked 19-11 have been revealed with quite a few shocks.

The 19th spot is shared by three players – Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Real Madrid duo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, both of whom are struggling this season, have nonetheless cracked the top 20 and share the 17th spot.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who led the side to a flawless Premier League campaign last time around, slots into the 16th spot.

Paul Pogba, who finds himself shrouded by controversy, has some reason to smile, cracking the top 15.

Thibaut Courtois, Luis Suarez, Neymar and N’Golo Kante occupy spots 14-11.

The full list is given below:

= 19 Roberto Firmino

= 19 Sergio Ramos

= 19 Ivan Rakitic

= 17 Gareth Bale

= 17 Karim Benzema

#16 Sergio Aguero

#15 Paul Pogba

#14 Thibaut Courtois

#13 Luis Suarez

#12 Neymar

#11 N’Golo Kante

The top 10 will be revealed soon. Stay tuned to FOX Sports Asia for all live updates.