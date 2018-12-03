Ballon d’Or: 3 countries with the most wins

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is set to be announced in a few hours. Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the running for a record sixth triumph, but it is his former teammate Luka Modric who looks set to take home the trophy.

If Modric or indeed even Mbappe, Varane or even Griezmann manages to pip Ronaldo to the trophy it will be the first time since 2007 that a player from a country other than Argentina and Portugal wins the award.

On that note, FOX Sports Asia looks at the three nations that have managed the most Ballon d’Or wins till date:

=2 Portugal (7 wins, 3 different winners)

Portugal feature largely thanks to one man’s feats – Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has lifted the coveted Ballon d’Or award five times – four during his time with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.

The first ever Portuguese to win the Ballon d’Or was Eusebio when he managed the feat in 1965. Luis Figo kept the Portuguese flag flying high with his victory in 2000 and it has been a Ronaldo show ever since, winning five of the last 10 editions of the prestigious award.

He will get a chance to add to that total when the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is announced later tonight.

=2 Netherlands (7 wins, 3 different winners)

Netherlands, like Portugal, have managed 7 Ballon d’Or wins in the past, with three different winners.

Marco van Basten and Johan Cruyff both managed to lift the coveted trophy three times apiece, with Ruud Gullit completing the list.

Van Basten was awarded for his efforts in 1988, 1989 and 1992 while Cruyff took home the trophy in 1971, 1973 and 1974.

Gullit’s sole victory came in 1987 when he pipped Emilio Butragueño and Paulo Futre to top spot.

#1 Germany (7 wins, 5 different winners)

Germany too have 7 Ballon d’Or wins to their name, but they occupy the top spot on this list due to the fact that they have produced as many as five different winners.

The legendary Gerd Muller was the first ever German to win the Ballon d’Or when he lifted the trophy in 1970. Franz Beckenbauer followed it up with two triumphs in 1972 and 1976 while Karl-Heinz Rummenigge scooped up the award in back to back years in 1980 and 1981.

Lothar Matthäus was also among the winners, beating off the likes of Salvatore Schillaci and countryman Andreas Brehme in 1990 while Matthias Sammer rounds off the list with his victory in 1996.