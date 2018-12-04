Ballon d’Or 2018: 30-22 standings revealed

The wait is finally over as the Ballon d’Or 2018 ceremony has gotten underway and the names of the cellar-dwellers – the bottom 10 – have been revealed.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris round off the bottom, sitting joint 29th. Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, who had another stellar year, finds himself at the 28th spot.

Three players, meanwhile, are tied for the 25th spot, with two goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Jan Oblak sharing the spoils with Mario Mandzukic, who played an integral role in Croatia’s World Cup run.

Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mane, Champions League winner Marcelo and PSG striker Edinson Cavani share the 22nd spot.

The full list is given below:

= 29 Isco

= 29 Hugo Lloris

#28 Diego Godin

= 25 Alisson Becker

= 25 Mario Mandzukic

= 25 Jan Oblak

= 22 Edinson Cavani

= 22 Marcelo

= 22 Sadio Mane

The top 10 will be revealed in the next couple of hours. Stay tuned to FOX Sports Asia for all live updates.