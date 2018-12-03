Ballon d’Or 2018: Inaugural U-21 Kopa Trophy nominees and predictions

The 2018 Ballon d’Or is right around the corner. And there are some changes this time around. For the first time ever, the Ballon d’Or gala would also include a separate award for the best U-21 players: The Kopa Trophy. And so, we take a look at who the nominees are for the Inaugural Kopa Trophy and who might end up winning it.

Nominees

The first-ever Kopa Trophy (part of Ballon d’Or) sees some notable names take their place amongst the nominees. The most high profile names in the ten nominated are those of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

Looking further we find two of Serie A’s golden boys amongst those selected. AC Milan’s Patrick Cutrone, who has been filling Gonzalo Higuain’s absence, is amongst the nominees. Furthermore, wonder-kid Justin Kluivert, who moved to AS Roma from Ajax in the summer is also included.

Olympique Lyonnais’ Houssem Aouar is also amongst the candidates. The youngster recently starred in Lyon’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City and was subsequently praised by Pep Guardiola.

There are some relatively lesser known names on the list as well, including Santos’ Rodrygo, Groningen’s Ritsu Doan, and Red Bull Salzburg’s Amadou Haidara. Doan was picked as the ‘best player’ of the 2016 AFC U19 Championship, while Rodrygo is supposedly on the verge of moving to Real Madrid.

Prediction

As per predictions, it is hard to see anyone beat Kylain Mbappe for the award this year. The youngster moved to PSG from Monaco last summer and ended up winning the League title. Furthermore, Mbappe played a crucial role in a France side that lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

As for the top three, one can expect to find Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on the podium. The fullback is enjoying a stellar year under Jurgen Klopp and even made it into the England squad for the World Cup.

With Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold taking the two positions on the podium, the race for third is wide open. One of Houssem Aouar, Justin Kluivert or Christian Pulisic can be expected to round up the podium.