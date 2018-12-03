Ballon d’Or 2018: How the winner is selected

The wait is almost over! The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is set to be announced in a few hours’ time, with Luka Modric the favourite to bag top honours ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and teammate Raphael Varane.

There are as many as 30 players in contention to bag the coveted prize. But how were these 30 nominated and who is responsible for selecting the ultimate winner at the end of it all? FOX Sports Asia takes a detailed look at the voting process for Ballon d’Or 2018.

How are the nominees shortlisted?

France Football’s editorial team are responsible for shortlisting 30 names for the Ballon d’Or. After the candidates are nominated, a jury consisting of reputed journalists from all around the world are tasked with voting for the players of their choice from among the nominees. A country can be represented by only a single journalist.

Voting process

Each member of the jury is required to rank their top five nominees in descending order of merit.

The main criteria the jury uses to rank the players are as follows:

1. Individual and collective performances (winners) during the year.

2. Player class (talent and fair play).

3. Player’s career.

The player ranked No. 1 receives six points, the No. 2 ranked player receives four points and the remaining three players receive three, two and one point respectively.

The total points received by each individual player based on the votes of each and every member of the jury are then added and the player with the most points is declared the winner.

Tiebreaker

If there exists a tie for top spot, then the player who was voted in first place the greater number of times is named the winner. If the tie remains then the second place votes are taken into account and so on and so forth.

If the tie remains after the aforementioned conditions are applied then a new ballot to select the winner is organised taking into account only the tied players.

The editorial director of France Football who is the organizer and chairman of the jury will settle all disputes that arise in case of a tie.

Ballon d’Or 2018 nominees

Sergio Aguero (Man City), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Isco (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Neymar (PSG), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

The ceremony is expected to begin at 7.45 PM GMT, 3.45 AM Singapore Time (Tuesday, December 4) and you can catch all the live updates right here.