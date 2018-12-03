4 clubs with the most Ballon d’Or wins

The 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to be held later tonight, with Luka Modric the shock favourite to win the award. If Modric does indeed take home the trophy, it will be the third consecutive year in which a Real Madrid player wins the top prize.

In fact, after 2008, when Cristiano Ronaldo won the award with Manchester United, the Ballon d’Or has been dominated by players from Real Madrid and Barcelona. On that note, FOX Sports Asia looks at the teams that have had the most Ballon d’Or wins in the past.

#3 Juventus, AC Milan (8)

Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan have both had 8 Ballon d’Or wins in the past. With Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks though, Juventus might just be looking to separate themselves from their Italian rivals.

Juventus had their first ever winner in 1961 when Omar Sívori pipped Barcelona star Luis Suarez to the top prize. Milan, on the other hand, had to wait eight more years to see one of their own lift the trophy, with Gianni Rivera winning it in 1969.

Other winners for Juventus include Paolo Rossi (1982), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Roberto Baggio (1993), Zinedine Zidane (1998), Pavel Nedved (2003).

For Milan, the likes of Kaka (2007), Ruud Gullit (1987), Marco van Basten (1988, 1989, 1992), George Weah (1995) and Andriy Shevchenko (2004) have all had the honor of being crowned the best player in the world.

#2 Real Madrid (10)

Real Madrid make the list simply due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d’Or a total of five times – four times for Real Madrid and once for Manchester United.

Alfredo Di Stéfano was Madrid’s first ever winner back in 1957 and he followed that up with a victory in 1959 as well.

Other winners for Madrid include Raymond Kopa (1958), Luis Figo (2000), Ronaldo (2002) and Fabio Cannavaro (2006).

#1 Barcelona (11)

Barcelona top the list with 11 Ballon d’Or winners in their illustrious history. Lionel Messi contributes to almost 50% of that number, with 5 wins himself.

Aside from Messi, the likes of Rivaldo (1999), Ronaldinho (2005), Hristo Stoichkov (1994), Johan Cruyff (1973, 1974) have also won the coveted prize.

The first ever winner from the club was Luis Suarez, who won the award back in 1960, beating off the likes of Ferenc Puskas and Uwe Seeler.