Ballon d’Or 2018: Predicting the top 5

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is set to be announced later tonight, with the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo stranglehold on the award finally set to come to an end. But who is most likely to come away triumphant? Here, FOX Sports Asia predicts the top 5 finishers in the 2018 Ballon d’Or race.

#5 Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappe’s rise in recent years has been startling. From winning the Golden Boy award in 2017 to lifting the World Cup with France and now being in firm contention for the Ballon d’Or, Mbappe has already cemented his name as one of the top players in the world.

He was instrumental in France’s success in the World Cup, scoring four goals, and also aided PSG in their quest from a domestic treble.

While Mbappe is not expected to win the award this year, he will surely be a multiple Ballon d’Or winner by the time he calls it a day.

#4 Raphael Varane (France, Real Madrid)

Raphael Varane has an outside shot at winning the award after a stellar 2017/18 season, but what will count against him is Real Madrid’s woeful start to the current La Liga campaign.

After their record-breaking run in the Champions League last time around, Madrid were tipped to take a step closer to greatness this time around, but the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane in the summer is a blow they are yet to recover from.

Varane’s performances too have been disappointing this season considering the standards he sets for himself.

However, you cannot look past a Champions League winner’s medal and a World Cup triumph, two tournaments in which Varane played a leading role.

#3 Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico Madrid)

Griezmann again finds himself in the running, but is unlikely to finish any higher than third in the race for the Ballon d’Or crown despite his World Cup success.

Griezmann was France’s top scorer in Russia, netting four times, although three were from the spot. He also had a successful domestic campaign with Atletico, lifting the Europa League title in style and leading them to a second-place finish in La Liga.

However, the Frenchman has not been the most consistent, with explosive performances coming in fits and starts.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid, Juventus)

There is just no stopping Ronaldo at the moment. After leading Madrid to a third successive Champions League crown, he opted for a change of scenery, joining Juventus in the summer. He has continued his record-breaking exploits in Italy and has already set a number of club records less than 15 games into his Serie A career.

While he had a successful World Cup from an individual perspective, netting a hat-trick against Spain, he was unable to inspire Portugal to glory and that will count against him.

#1 Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Despite popular opinion claiming Luka Modric doesn’t deserve to even be in the top three for the award, the Croat is all set to take home the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

Modric was instrumental in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph and also spearheaded Croatia’s charge to the World Cup final.

Aside from winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup for his exploits, he also lifted The Best FIFA Men’s Player award in what was truly the best season of his career.

Multiple leaked reports have claimed Modric is set to walk away with the award, and that may well be true.