Ballon d’Or 2018: Former manager slams Ballon d’Or favourite; calls award ridiculous

The 2018 edition of the Ballon d’Or has come in for some criticism, mainly for the players that have been shortlisted for the award. Former Marseille coach Rolland Courbis too has weighed in on the matter, slamming the concept of the award in general and also the fact that Luka Modric is the favourite to scoop up the award later tonight.

Courbis, who has coached a host of French sides, including the likes of Marseille, Rennes and Ajaccio, minced no words when speaking to RMC about the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

“This trophy is ridiculous! It mixes the goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. It’s like giving the gold racket trophy by mixing tennis, badminton and ping pong players.”

He also went on to add that since three Frenchman – Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane are in the running, it reduces their chances drastically due to dilution of votes, which would work in Modric’s favour.

“There are also the votes … When there are three French as here with (Raphael) Varane, (Antoine) Griezmann and (Kylian) Mbappé, they scatter. This dilutes the chances of the French and increases Modric’s chances of victory. If he is the Ballon d’Or, it is in relation to the regulations. We are in total ridicule,” he added emphatically.

The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced later tonight, and here’s all you need to know about the ceremony.