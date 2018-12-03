Diego Maradona attacks reporters following loss in Mexican league

Diego Maradona will always be regarded as one of the best football players to ever grace the game but his questionable antics have always dimmed the brightness of his spotlight and he recently added another strike to his growing list.

Currently the manager of Mexican club Dorados, Maradona’s men were going up against Atletico San Luis in a clash to see gets a shot at promotion to the first-league.

Already with a 1-0 aggregate lead after the first leg, Dorados lost in the second leg 4-2 to eventually lose the tie 4-3 on aggregate to see their impressive run come to an end.

Unfortunately, it appeared he decided to express his feeling towards a crowd of supporters and reporters as he struck anyone who had a camera focused on him.

Circula en redes un video de Maradona soltando golpes cuando salía del palco donde observó la Final del @AscensoMX entre @Dorados y @AtletideSanLuis 📹 @mauriciopedroza pic.twitter.com/sLjXHx48Qn — CANCHA (@reformacancha) December 3, 2018

He was then restrained but it was too late as everyone captured a glimpse of the ugly side that Maradona possessed.

It has made rounds on social media, with many people showing various angles on his attack.

Otro ángulo del suceso. 📹 Tomado de Twitter pic.twitter.com/aBh7qhAB4f — CANCHA (@reformacancha) December 3, 2018

As of this writing there is yet to be a statement by Maradona.