Ballon d’Or 2018: Live stream, updates, when and where to watch, date, shortlist, nominees, winners, start time

The Ballon d’Or 2018 ceremony is almost upon us with the who’s who of football world lining up to get their hands on the most prestigious individual award in the sport. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the award over the last ten years but this year, it seems as if we will have a new winner.

Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, France and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, France and Real’s Raphael Varane and France and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe have emerged as the favourites to win the coveted trophy.

When is the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, December 3. It starts at 6:45 PM GMT, 2.45 AM Singapore Time.

Where is the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The ceremony will take place in Paris.

Where to watch?

The ceremony will not be telecasted live on television but France Football’s official website and FIFA’s official YouTube channel might show the live coverage of the gala.

The full list of Ballon d’Or 2018 nominees:

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Isco (Real Madrid)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Edinson Cavani (PSG)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)