Ballon d’Or 2018: After Ronaldo, another Top 3 candidate to skip ceremony

Reports have started emerging that Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to snub the Ballon d’Or ceremony. The Portuguese forward is expected to finish second to Luka Modric and has therefore decided to not be in attendance for the ceremony. However, some fresh reports have claimed that yet another potential ‘top 3’ finisher has decided to skip the ceremony altogether!

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly made fans upset after deciding to skip the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony. However, as it turns out, Ronaldo might not be the only nominee to not show up on the night, with Sky Italia claiming Antoine Griezmann won’t attend either.

Griezmann had a solid year for both club and country. For his club, Atletico Madrid, the forward scored 29 goals in 49 appearances as they finished 2nd in La Liga.

However, the Frenchman’s biggest success this year came at an international level, as he helped France lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Griezmann scored 4 goals for France during the World Cup, including one in the World Cup Final.

If the Atletico Madrid man is indeed absent on the night, we could potentially see just Luka Modric going up on the stage as the top three are announced.