Former World Cup winner slams Neymar; claims he would have sent him to the hospital

France legend and former World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has slammed Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar for his constant theatrics on the field.

Neymar courted controversy with his antics in PSG’s 2-1 victory against Liverpool in the Champions League, constantly throwing himself to the floor on minimal contact. His actions have come in for a lot of criticism, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and several ex-players expressing their displeasure.

Ex-Chelsea star Leboeuf is the latest to have slated the Brazilian and he minced no words when speaking on Footissime. “Seeing him was embarrassing, if he continues like this throughout his career, he will be remembered for that and not for the great player he is,” he exclaimed.

“The fact of the matter is that if I’m a referee, I’m sorry to say it crudely, but I will not whistle for Neymar, since three times out of four he’s diving, acting, this is exhausting and annoying for the other players.”

Leboeuf did not stop at that, offering a veiled threat by claiming that had the Brazilian played during his time he would have sent him to the hospital.

“I am sorry to say, but if I had played him in my time, he would not have finished the match, he would have ended up in the hospital, because of his simulations.”

In PSG’s game against Liverpool, Neymar was in the thick of the action, trying to con the referee with exaggerated dives. One incident particularly stands out where he performs an incredible rainbow flick over the head of Xherdan Shaqiri but soon collapses to the turf after losing the ball.

There is no doubt that Neymar remains one of the most gifted footballers in the world at the moment, but if he is to leave behind a lasting legacy, simulation is one aspect of the game he needs to do away with.