Watch: English goalkeeper makes one of the worst blunders ever

Championship side Preston North End’s goalkeeper Declan Rudd made a horrendous mistake while playing for his club against Birmingham City on Saturday. The 27-year-old failed to collect the ball as it rolled from between his legs and into the goal!

An overhit pass from Birmingham’s Maikel Kieftenbeld, which was directed for his teammate Che Adams, missed the forward and trickled towards the Preston shot-stopper. But astonishingly, Rudd allowed the ball to roll down his legs and into the net.

Here’s the video of the horrible error from the goalkeeper.

Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd with a bit of a shocker at Birmingham today… pic.twitter.com/Xh0J7TXkoe — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) December 1, 2018

Preston fans, naturally, weren’t very happy with the error which was Birmingham’s first goal of the match. Preston eventually went down 3-0, which put an end to their nine-match unbeaten streak.

Sell Declan Rudd in the January transfer window and buy a new goalkeeper — Asif Mamun (@AMamun_PNEFC) December 1, 2018

I can’t see Declan Rudd playing for #pnefc again, at least while Neil is here. I think the situation hasn’t been helped with the chopping and changing. However, Maxwell has to play now until January and then we need a new keeper. Is Heaton available from the Dingles? — PNEAKTE (@PNEAKTE) December 1, 2018

(Image Courtesy: Sky Sports)