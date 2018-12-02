Thailand star Theerathon thanks Vissel Kobe after loan spell

Thailand football star Theerathon Bunmathan sent out a heartfelt message to Vissel Kobe and his teammates as his loan spell comes to an end.

Sent out to the J League in 2018, the defender played 24 matches for the team as he played alongside European legends like Lukas Podolski and Andres Iniesta.

On his Facebook account, Theerathon was thankful for the opportunity to play with the team despite being on loan and also thanked the fans for supporting him and the team in their journey.

From there, he showed various photos of him with the squad, photos with him and Iniesta, newcomer David Villa, and a photo on him on the pitch.

He helped the team finish 10th in the league and now he returns to his parent club, Muangthong United.