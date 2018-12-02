Ballon d’Or 2018: All the leaked results so far

The 2018 Ballon d’Or is edging closer, which means that the number of ‘leaks’ about a possible winner are increasing. And so, we round up what some of these leaks are saying so far, as to who will be crowned the winner of football’s most prestigious personal award.

Onda Cero

Spanish radio station Onda Cero were amongst those who supposedly ‘leaked’ the Ballon d’Or top three.

According to them, the top prize this year will be bagged by Luka Modric. Modric was in immense form during last year and capped his season with the UEFA Champions League. He even led his national team Croatia as they made it all the way to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but were beaten by France, 4-2.

While the Spanish Radio Station have tipped Modric to win the Ballon d’Or, they are claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo (2), and Antonie Griezmann (3) will round up the podium.

Sky Italia

Sky Sports’ Italian extension, Sky Italia, have connected the dots with the information available and presented the theory that Luka Modric will indeed win the Ballon d’Or.

The news outlet has taken into consideration the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo will supposedly not be attending the ceremony, and that in itself is a sign that the Portuguese international will be snubbed for the top prize.

Sky Italia also claim that Kylian Mbappe will miss out on the Ballon d’Or but will instead be awarded the new Kopa trophy, which recognizes the best U-21 talent.

Furthermore, they report that the Women’s award will be won by Brazilian Marta.

Marca

Spanish news outlet Marca has also suggested that Luka Modric will take home football’s ultimate personal award. They claim that the Croat will round up what has been a stellar year for him, during which he won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, UEFA Player of the Year, and FIFA Player of the year award.

They also report that Modric will have an entire Real Madrid entourage with him at the awards, as he’ll be joined by club captain Sergio Ramos, President Florentino Perez and ex-players Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Carlos.

Finally, Marca report that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out on a podium finish entirely, with Raphael Varane and Antonie Griezmann taking his place instead.