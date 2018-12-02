Chonburi FC officially unveil Myanmar star Sithu Aung

Following initial reports on Thai League side Chonburi FC signing Sithu Aung, the Myanmar star has been officially unveiled by the club.

The 22-year-old can be seen wearing the team’s official kit while he posed for cameras as he also displayed the Myanmar flag.

He represented the country in the AFF Suzuki Cup, helping Myanmar almost reach the knockout stages, but fell short in a loss in their last group stage match.

A product of Yangon United’s youth team, he scored one goal in the competition and did well enough to earn praises despite Myanmar’s disappointing exit.

Photo courtesy of Chonburi FC