Ballon d’Or 2018: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the award

The Ballon d’Or 2008 was when the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi duopoly started and every year since then, the duo have managed to keep the award, given to the best football player of the calendar year, among themselves. This year, however, it seems that their domination will finally end.

Though Messi wasn’t at his brilliant best in the calendar year, Ronaldo was unstoppable and perhaps deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. Here are three reasons why the Portuguese should win the award come 3rd December.

#1 Champions League winner and top scorer

For the third year running, Real Madrid won the most prestigious club competition in Europe and Cristiano Ronaldo was the one who drove them to it.

The Portuguese finished as the top scorer of the tournament with 15 goals and played a decisive hand in getting the better of other top guns from Europe. Los Blancos defeated Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Liverpool en route to the trophy.

#2 26 goals in 27 La Liga appearances

Ronaldo missed a considerable part of La Liga last season because of suspensions and Zinedine Zidane’s decision to rest him for the Champions League. However, despite sitting out of 11 league games, the Portuguese finished as the second highest goalscorer in the Spanish top flight.

With 26 goals, Ronaldo was only second to Messi (34 goals), who played nine more matches in La Liga.

#3 World Cup performance

After having won the Euro 2016, Ronaldo went into the World Cup with the sole aim of getting his hands on the big trophy. However, Portugal were knocked out by Uruguay in the round-of-16.

Despite that, the Portuguese finished as the second highest goalscorer of the World Cup with four goals, three of which came in the first match itself, against Spain.

Thus, the Portuguese superstar does deserve to win his sixth Ballon d’Or.