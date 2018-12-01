Ballon d’Or 2018: 3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should win the award

Kylian Mbappe’s rise to prominence has been astonishing, to say the least. Over the past couple of years, the prodigiously talented Frenchman has established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe, and is currently the second most expensive player in the world. Following another stellar season, FOX Sports Asia looks at three reasons Mbappe should win the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

#1 Trophies

While the French footballing scene is not the most competitive going around, it is still incredibly hard to sweep all three domestic trophies, but Paris Saint-Germain did just that with Mbappe leading the charge.

The 19-year-old was an integral part of all three trophy-winning teams, contributing with 17 goals and 10 assists across competitions. He also assisted twice in PSG’s 3-0 thrashing of Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue final, establishing himself as one of the best players in the side.

#2 World Cup triumph

Mbappe was a shining light for France in the World Cup, putting in world-class performances game in game out as Les Bleus eventually went on to pip Croatia to the trophy.

Mbappe netted four times in the competition, saving his best for the knockout rounds. He single-handedly dismantled a Messi-led Argentina side in the round of 16, winning the penalty for France’s opener before scoring twice to secure the victory. He also found the back of the net in the final against Croatia.

Mbappe was among the favourites for the Golden Ball, but that award eventually went to Modric, with the French striker being named the Best Young Player in the competition instead.

The World Cup plays a massive role in deciding the eventual winner of the Ballon d’Or and France’s triumph might have tilted the scales in Mbappe’s favour.

#3 Consistency

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have showcased their brilliance as always, they have exploded in fits and starts. Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has remained the most consistent of the lot across the entire year.

Mbappe has showcased a level of consistency that belies his age. Following his exploits for France in the World Cup, he has started the current campaign in fine fettle, producing 11 goals and 4 assists in just 9 league matches thus far.

Modric, who is the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or, starred for Croatia at the World Cup but has faded away quite alarmingly this season. Messi too has suffered from sudden dips in form this season, with a broken arm forcing him out of the Clasico as well while Ronaldo began his Serie A campaign with Juventus quite slowly before picking up the pace.

With performances across the entire calendar year taken into account, Mbappe surely should be considered the favourite for the Ballon d’Or come December 3rd.