WATCH: Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin scores for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in J League match

Thailand football star Chanathip Songkrasin recently scored a goal for J1 League team Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

The 25-year-old beautifully struck the ball from just inside the penalty box when they faced Sanfrecce Hiroshima in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chanathip’s goal had a great initial set-up but the defenders were able to stop Consadole Sapporo’s attack in the last minute.

Luckily, the Thai was there to drill the ball straight down to beat the defenders and keeper for the goal.

Chanathip’s goal opened the scoring for the game as he converted in the third minute.