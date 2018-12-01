Close to Ballon d’Or ceremony, Lionel Messi bags another award

Lionel Messi may not have been nominated for the 2018 Ballon d’Or. However, that hasn’t stopped him from winning more awards! The Argentine forward was awarded the UEFA Champions League Player of the week award for game-week 5, meaning that he has now won it on three of the five occasions this year.

Lionel Messi has been named UEFA Champions League player of the week for game week 5, ahead of Arjen Robben, Maxwel Cornet, and Dries Mertens. The Barcelona forward put in an impressive shift as his side beat PSV by two goals to one, thereby securing their place in the knockout stage.

Messi ran the show in Eindhoven and topped off his performance with a goal. His strike in the 61st minute meant that he had scored 106 goals for Barcelona in the competition, which made him the highest scorer for any single club, passing Ronaldo’s tally of 105 for Real Madrid.

Most UEFA Champions League goals for a single club and… …#UCL Player of the Week! Bravo Leo Messi! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sOHRyGp7dQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 30, 2018

Furthermore, the Barcelona ‘number 10’ also set up Gerard Pique to score the second goal, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

What is even more remarkable is the fact that Messi has appeared in this year’s Champions League only on three occasions so far. Each time he has appeared, he has walked off the pitch with the award.