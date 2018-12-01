Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged rape details revealed in leaked report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sex allegations look to have taken a new turn as Der Spiegel have unveiled new information on the case.

Kathryn Mayorga has accused the Juventus superstar of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2009.

The former Real Madrid star has denied the accusations but now new documents have emerged with the Portuguese star answering questions that may strengthen his link to the case.

Allegedly, Cristiano’s responses changed when he was first asked in September and then again by December of 2009.

The first version claims that he explained to the victim that having sexual relations on the first night was not proper, but the woman proceeded to grab his private parts

“She said it was not proper to have sex, since they just met (‘Better not. It’s the first time.’) But even so, she grabbed my d***.”

In the December version, it appeared that Cristiano dropped the other parts of the statement that may have been important, saying only that, “She grabbed my p****.”

Also in the report, allegedly included in Football Leaks, lawyers Francisco Cortez and Osorio de Castro asked to translate ‘bola de cuspo’ and ‘toca-me ao bicho’ which loosely meant ‘saliva’ and ‘she grabbed my p****’, respectively.

When asked whether the victim yelled and screamed for help or for him to stop, his initial answer was: “She said no and stop several times.”

By December, the the response was simply: “No.”

During the time of these allegations, Cristiano Ronaldo had just completed a big-money move from Manchester United to play at Santiago Bernabeu.

And at the moment, the superstar continues to play with Serie A group Juventus.