Ballon d’Or 2018: Top 3 leaked days before award ceremony

With everyone anticipating the 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony on the third of December, it appears that the top three has already been revealed.

According to reports , the winner has already been revealed, with the runners-up and third place also being unveiled.

It is believed that Real Madrid star Luka Modric will be the night’s biggest winner, with five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo settling for second.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is going to finish third in the votes.

Modric has been stellar for his club and country as he helped lead Croatia to an unlikely FIFA World Cup final.

As for Cristiano, his high-profile move to Juventus has not stopped him from impressive performances which seemingly is good enough for him to finish second in the race.

Griezmann’s FIFA World Cup triumph certainly gets him his praises, but his stellar contribution for his La Liga club also helped his cause in 2018.