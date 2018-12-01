Ballon d’Or finalist to skip awarding, La Liga star to win trophy

The unveiling of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is nearing and many people already believe that Real Madrid star Luka Modric will emerge as the winner.

Various leaks and information have revealed the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner will also take home one of the most coveted individual honours in the year, with Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann as second and third, respectively.

However, there are recent reports unveiled the Portuguese superstar will not attend the gala event this year.

🚨 Cristiano no irá a la gala del Balón de Oro

📰 Según Sky Italia, Modric será el ganador, el portugués segundo y Griezmann tercerohttps://t.co/U3i9pbXkg8 — AS (@diarioas) November 30, 2018

The Portuguese has won five of the last 10 Ballon d’Or trophies in the last decade and is tied with the most (5) wins alongside FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi.