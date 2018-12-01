Azkals in Europe: Etheridge crucial in Cardiff City’s third Premier League win, Sato features in Sepsi draw

Europe-based Philippine Azkals, Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City FC) and Daisuke Sato (Sepsi OSK) are back in the grind of Premier League and Romanian Liga I, respectively, after concluding their participation in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Here’s how they’ve fared in their respective fixtures:

Neil Etheridge in action as Cardiff earn third Premier League win

Azkals keeper Neil Etheridge made some crucial stops to deny Wolverhampton Wanderers’ shots en-route to a battling 2-1 win at home in Cardiff City Stadium.

2 home wins on the bounce! Great feeling playing at the Cardiff City Stadium again! Great home support as always! Which win was better? Tonight’s? Brighton? Boys dug in deep with the help of the support and it was great to put another 3 points on the board! #cardiffcity #football pic.twitter.com/LSkggXaNkm — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) November 30, 2018

His first save came in the 18th minute when he pulled off a top save to deny Wolves’ forward Raul Gimenez, but the rebound was converted by Matt Doherty to put the visitors ahead.

A minute before the hour mark, Neil again had his moment as he denied Ruben Neves to notch the visitors’ second goal of the night, and keeping the hosts well in the match in the process.

In the 65th minute, Aron Gunnarsson scored to put the Bluebirds level at one all, followed by a Junior Hoilett conversion to take the advantage for the hosts in the 77th minute of the match.

The Filipino stopper then pulled off another crucial denial to save substitute Ivan Cavaleiro’s possible equaliser in the 83rd minute as Cardiff City FC earned their third three full points of the season.

The win momentarily puts the Bluebirds in 15th place of the Premier League standings at eleven points.

Neil Etheridge and Cardiff City FC are set to face West Ham next in an away fixture on Wednesday December 5, 2018 at 0345H SGT.

Daisuke Sato in second half action as Sepsi OSK earn away draw

Azkals left-back Daisuke Sato came in as an early second half substitute (57’) replacing striker Marko Simonovski as Sepsi held on to a one-all draw away against FC Politehnica Iasi.

Gabriel Vasvari opened the scoring in just the eighth minute in favour of the visitors, but Iasi’s attacking midfielder Dylan Flores responded with a 21st minute equaliser.

A battling affair ensued after, but the winning goal was not meant to be in the freezing Stadionul Emil Alexandrescu as both sides settled to share the spoils.

The result puts Sepsi OSK still in sixth place in the standings which is the final spot for the championship round, the Liga I playoff, with nine games left to ensure their progression to the aforementioned stage.

Their closest chasers, Astra Giurgiu, is four points behind, but with a game in hand.

Daisuke Sato and Sepsi OSK are set to face FC Steaua Bucuresti at home on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Kick-off is at 0200H SGT.

Note: Azkals midfielder John-Patrick Strauss did not feature in the lineup for Erzgebirge Aue in the club’s recently concluded 2. Bundesliga clash against Jahn Regensburg that ended in a 1-1 draw. The next match of Erzgebirge Aue is set on Saturday, December 8, 2018 against SpVgg Greuther Furth. Kick off is at 2000H SGT.