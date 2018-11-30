FIFA considering massive changes in loan system for 2020

FIFA may well be considering a huge chance to the footballing landscape in 2020, with proposals to limit the amount of ‘loan’ deals taking place between clubs.

The decision to overhaul comes after it was observed that clubs were engaging in ‘commercial exploitation’ through loan deals, which was never the purpose of the deal in the first place.

The apex footballing body want to bring the system back to why it was initially started, to promote youth players and give them the necessary exposure, and are now planning to limit clubs to just six to eight loan deals per season.

Sky Sports News are reporting that FIFA have not taken a concrete decision on the matter so far, but will meet in the new year to vote on the loan conundrum.

FIFA will also be in contact with several clubs to keep them in the loop about the proposals. Currently, clubs such as Chelsea have up to 39 players out on loan, but that could all change dramatically if these changes are implemented.