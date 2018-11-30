Ballon d’or 2018: 3 reasons why Raphael Varane deserves to win

Raphael Varane has become one of the strongest and most dependable defenders in world football today, and his rise to stardom has been completely well deserved. The Galactico has stood tall in defence and ensured that not many are able to get past him. As the Ballon d’or award ceremony inches closer, we take a look at why he deserves to win the coveted honor.

#3 Champions League winner

Raphael Varane was one of the reasons that Real Madrid were able to pull off a sensational hat-trick of Champions League titles earlier this year.

Varane was specially proficient in the latter stages of the tournament, and showed his class when the chips were down. His rock solid defending earned him high praise and instantly booked him in the category of Ballon d’or contenders.

As good as he was individually, the fact that Madrid won the Champions League, gives his chances of winning the honor even more weight.

#2 Consistent and match-winner

They may as well name him Raphael ‘consistent’ Varane considering how many times the Frenchman has stepped up to the plate for club and country.

There are few defenders in world football who are capable of taking the headlines after the game, and for Varane, the experience of playing alongside a leader in Sergio Ramos has worked wonders.

He consistently grabs the game by the scruff of the neck and by a match-saving tackle or two, always ends up getting the plaudits afterwards. His work in the Champions League and World Cup has been sensational, and he truly would deserve a Ballon d’or award.

#1 World Cup winner

It’s hard to deny a World Cup winner anything really, and when you’ve played a vital part in your country’s dominance in the tournament, a top honor like the Ballon d’or cannot be far away.

The best player award is often influenced by team performances and when you are the only one to have won the Champions League and World Cup in a matter of months, you are certainly in the spotlight.

There is a reason why legends such as Michel Platini have claimed that Varane deserves the Ballon d’or award, and simply winning the biggest football tournament in history could cement the French star’s position as Ballon d’or winner.