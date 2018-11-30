Ballon d’or 2018: 3 reasons why Luka Modric deserves to win

The Ballon d’or 2018 is inching ever closer, and as we approach the showcase event, candidates for the top prize appear to be piling up. One man however, is tipped to be the winner ahead of the others, and we want to tell you why. Here are three reasons why Luka Modric deserves to win the Ballon d’or award this year:

#3 Champions League winner

Luka Modric was instrumental in Real Madrid’s successful Champions League journey last season, and was easily one of the most dependable players under former manager Zinedine Zidane.

Modric’s teammates have already referred to this in the past, highlighting that the Croatian’s contributions to Los Blancos cannot be overstated, and his loyalty to the team is indeed admirable. Being one of the best players throughout the tournament while lifting the trophy in the end should work in his favor at the Ballon d’or.

#2 Golden Ball winner at World Cup

The biggest event in footballing history demands the biggest performances, and Luka Modric stepped up to the plate this year in Russia.

As captain of Croatia, the midfielder led from the front and his contributions were not overlooked. Modric ended up winning the golden ball award for the best player in the entire tournament, in what will be one of his most cherished memories ever.

Having scored two goals in the tournament, it was his overall contribution to Croatia that deemed him worthy of the award, and puts him in prime position to win another award in the near future.

#1 World Cup final appearance for Croatia

They say that there is nothing bigger than team glory and a strong personal performance in order to win the Ballon d’or award. Well, in that case, Luka Modric has to be the top contender this year.

The Croatian has been sensational from start to finish, and nearly ended things perfectly at the World Cup. He may have fallen short of leading his team all the way in Russia, but he won plenty of fans for his leadership skills and overall displays at the tournament. His calmness under pressure was specially admirable, and the World Cup final appearance surely must be a big factor as the decision makers decide who wins the Ballon d’or honor this time around.