Ex-Real Madrid coach makes stunning claim regarding Messi’s Ballon d’Or snub

Spain’s World Cup-winning coach Vicente Del Bosque had his say about Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or snub. He remarked that the competition loses some of its value not having the best players in contention.

Del Bosque, as a coach, is highly revered in Madrid, and Spain as a whole. The World Cup-winning manager has been with Real Madrid both as a coach and as a player.

As a player, Del Bosque won five league titles and four domestic cups (Copa del Rey) with Los Blancos. As a coach, he led them to one of their most successful spells in modern history, winning two Champions Leagues, two league titles and several other cups.

Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid coach would have surely angered some of the Los Blancos supporters, when he suggested that Ballon d’Or loses value without Lionel Messi:

“I am very surprised that Messi isn’t there,” he said to MARCA in an interview.

“I think it [the award] loses all value if he is not leading the best players in the world.

“It is, at the very least, a little strange.”

Speaking with Marca, Del Bosque also had some remarks about new Madrid manager Santiago Solari, who he signed as a player during his managerial days.

“We signed Solari as a replacement for Roberto Carlos, and also for the left wing.

“But he was very disciplined, so disciplined in fact that in the Glasgow final he ended up playing with Makelele and even participated in Zizou’s goal,” he said.