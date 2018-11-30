Stats: Who is the most deserving Ballon d’Or 2018 winner

The Ballon d’Or 2018 is all but set to break the 10-year long Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly. Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane have emerged as the favourites to win the prestigious award.

Everyone from the footballing circle seems to have an opinion about who’s going to lay hands on the gong come 3rd December. But, as reported by 90min, a research from LeoVegas shows that it is indeed Paris Saint-Germain and France starlet Mbappe who deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.

The research took into consideration the trophies won by players in the last 12 months, the number of man of the match awards picked up during the course of tournaments et al. Winning the World Cup gave the player four points while three points were awarded for winning the Champions League and so did winning a domestic league.

Mbappe, thus, with a World Cup, three domestic trophies and two man of the match awards at the WC, finished atop the list with 12 poibnts. Following him is his compatriot Antoine Griezmann with 9 points – World Cup, a Europa League and three man of the match performances at the WC.

Luka Modric follows the duo on third. Cristiano Ronaldo is not even in the top 10 while Messi is at the 10th spot.

Here’s the top 10 players of the list.