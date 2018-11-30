5 promising footballers who can win Ballon d’Or in the future

The Ballon d’Or 2018 is upon us. This is a special year in terms of the competition, as many expect the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly to be finally broken after 10 years. However, as the stars of today line up to replace the otherworldy duo, we take a look at some of the younger players, who can possibly be awarded the trophy in the future.

For this article, we have considered players who are under the age of 21.

#5 Brahim Diaz (Manchester City)

It is one of the unspoken things in football that sometimes a club’s profile can affect a player’s Ballon d’Or nomination. Over the years fans have argued the exclusion of some footballers and blamed it on the fact that they didn’t play for one of the ‘big boys’. As such, many believe that skills and performance aren’t the only factors in the race for Ballon d’Or; the club counts as well.

If that’s the case, then Brahim Diaz is set to be a very lucky young man. The Spaniard has the skill. He will soon have ‘the club’. All that is required is the performance. And if a player is being praised by Pep Guardiola, one can be sure that that will arrive sooner rather than later.

A dark horse in the future Ballon d’Or race? Keep an eye out.

#4 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho has become the de-facto leader of the new English generation, who are leaving their country for opportunities abroad. And it is clear why seeing how the former-Manchester City man has progressed over the last one year.

While the Englishman didn’t get many opportunities last season, this season has been a completely different story. The youngster has been absolutely lethal for Borussia Dortmund and has 5 goals and 7 assists in 17 appearances this season. Sancho’s displays have caught the eye of several top European clubs, including Juventus, who see the winger as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ballon d’Or incoming?

#3 Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)

How many defenders have won the Ballon d’Or till now? 3. When was the last time a defender won the award? 2006.

It’s fair to say that the biggest personal award in football hasn’t been fair to the ‘protectors’ of the goal. Then comes along Matthijs de Ligt, a talent of such regard, that Barcelona have been trailing him since he was 17!

De Ligt is 19 now and is looking more mature by the day. The centre-back has become a key defensive figure for both his club and country and many expect him to make the move to a bigger club soon.

He is quite possibly the best defensive prospect to have come out in the last few years and has the potential to go down as one of the best in history.

#2 Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)

Who isn’t after Frenkie de Jong these days?

The Dutchman is one of the most sought-after players in the entire continent, and his displays suggest why. The central midfielder is a complete package and at 21 years of age, has more than a decade left to play.

If reports are to be believed, the like of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Juventus are all behind his signature. In football, if the aforementioned clubs are fighting for you, then you must be truly special. However, to be honest, De Jong’s biggest feat is not the transfer war which he has caused. Instead, it is the fact that the youngster is already termed as the successor to the great Johan Cruyff!

Cruyff won the Ballon d’Or three times (1971, 1973, 1974). A sign of things to come?

#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Come now, were you really expecting him to not be here? With Kylian Mbappe it’s not a matter of ‘if’. It is a matter of ‘when’.

The Frenchman is already one of the best footballers in Europe. More importantly, he has the trophies to show for it. The 19-year-old was integral in France’s World Cup winning run, scoring 4 times in the process.

Furthermore, Mbappe is already nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year but is not expected to win the award. Instead, he is the favourite to win the new Kopa trophy, which is U-21 equivalent to the ultimate prize.

A matter of time before he gets the big one.