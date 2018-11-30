Ballon d’Or 2018: Rating the top leaked winners so far

It’s that time again when the Ballon d’Or is upon us. A chance for the world at large to bow at the feet of the greatest player on the planet, and this year that won’t be Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in a decade.

Though either could still potentially lay claim to the title, it’s been known for a while that the pair haven’t made the shortlist, but one does have to question just how valid the award now is on that basis.

Even Vicente Del Bosque came out of Thursday saying that there’s little merit in an award that doesn’t include Barca’s captain at this point in time.

Along with FIFA’s ‘The Best’ and UEFA’s Player of the Year, the Ballon d’Or has lost some of its sheen, but try telling that to some of the names that have been leaked as potential winners…

#4 Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Strange though it may seem, Mbappe is the outsider of this bunch.

The wunderkind has had a sensational season in the French capital, and internationally, becoming the first teenager since Pele to score in a World Cup final.

One of the issues with the Ballon d’Or is that it’s supposedly an individual award, but those who haven’t won any team trophies of note, tend to miss out.

Ligue 1 is largely seen as somewhat inferior to the other European leagues, so despite Mbappe winning it and the French cup (and scoring goals for fun), his achievements are belittled when compared to others on the list.

#3 Antoine Griezmann – Atletico de Madrid

You can perfectly well understand why Griezmann talked up his own chances recently.

Like Mbappe, the Atletico Madrid man was part of the French World Cup-winning squad, scored a goal in the final, and was a chief reason why Les Bleus got there in the first place.

His summer capped a wonderful season in which the Rojiblancos won the Europa League against Marseille, a final in which Griezmann scored two of Atleti’s three goals and was handed the man-of-the-match award.

Staying in Madrid at the expense of Barcelona pleased everyone but the Catalans. Since his World Cup win, Griezmann’s ego has sky-rocketed but it looks like he’ll need to brace himself for a crash landing when he doesn’t receive the coveted award.

#2 Raphael Varane – Real Madrid

One half of Real Madrid’s centre-back pairing, Raphael Varane is the third Frenchman on the list, and one who is in with a shout of the top prize.

He is the only player on this list that has won both the World Cup and the Champions League in 2018, so his credentials are not in question – albeit, again, these are team trophies as opposed to individual highlights.

Varane is every inch the modern day central defender. Cool under pressure, quick across the ground with good distribution and excellent in the air, there’s no real weakness to his game.

He played the fullest part in both club and country earning their respective titles and could rightly feel aggrieved if he were not 2018’s recipient of the golden ball.

#1 Luka Modric – Real Madrid

Interestingly for most football watchers, Luka Modric remains the overwhelming favourite to take the Ballon d’Or on Monday, despite his Croatia side coming runners-up to France in Russia.

It would appear that leading his (much smaller) country to the showpiece final is considered a more worthy accolade than actually winning it, on this occasion at least.

Modric is certainly the player who oils the wheels at Real Madrid mind, and his contribution to their fourth Champions League title in five years can’t be overlooked.

Having already won FIFA’s ‘The Best’ and UEFA’s Player of the Year in 2018, it would be a huge surprise if he didn’t make it a fine individual hat-trick of honours.