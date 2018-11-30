Top 5 clubs with most Ballon d’Or nominees  

The Ballon d’Or is just about four days away from us now. There is a different aura being exuded this year as it feels like neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is going to win this award. Nevertheless, here is a list of the 5 clubs with most Ballon d’Or nominees…

#5 Paris Saint-Germain – 3

The French giants might have been disappointing in the Champions League but domestically, PSG dominated everything. As a result, three of their players made it to this list.

While Edinson Cavani and Neymar were superb for the French giants to help them win the domestic treble, Kylian Mbappe topped them by winning the World Cup as well.

#4 Barcelona – 3

There was a time when Barcelona dominated this list a lot more than they do now. The Catalans have three players in this list, owing to their league domination over the Madrid sides.

Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and, obviously, Lionel Messi have been nominated in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or. Messi, however, is unlikely to make it to the top three.

#3 Atletico Madrid – 3

Another Spanish club here. Atletico Madrid were once the punching bags of Real Madrid in Spain. Now, however, the situation has reciprocated to the point where the Galacticos can’t handle them.

The Madrid outfit won the Europa League last season, which helped Jan Oblak and Diego Godin to be on the list. Accompanying them is the World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

#2 Liverpool – 4

The importance of the Champions League can be defined by the number of players in the Ballon d’Or nomination list. The Reds won absolutely nothing last season and neither did any of their nominated players.

And yet, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are on the list based on Liverpool’s run in the Champions League last season. Alisson, meanwhile, is also on the list after his great performances for Roma in their run to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

#1 Real Madrid – 8

And the club with the most players in this list is Real Madrid. Was there any doubt about this? They won the Champions League, which automatically means that they will have the most players (absurd, we know).

The likes of Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Thibaut Courtois, Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Luka Modric and, quite shockingly, Karim Benzema are on the list. It is very likely that Luka Modric will win the award in a few days’ time, breaking the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly after 10 years.