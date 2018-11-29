5 players with the most Ballon d’or wins

The Ballon d’or award has become an annual staple for football fans and players alike. The honor, presented to the best male football star of the year, is proof of the hard work done by some of the world’s best in the previous campaign and is perhaps the highest individual honor for a footballer.

The award has been given out to quite a few over the years, but only a handful have won it multiple times. Today we take a look at some of the players who made it big with the award and have the most Ballon d’or wins –

#5 Marco Van Basten (3)

One of Holland’s greatest gifts to world football, Marco Van Basten has won the coveted Ballon d’or three times in his career, and is easily one of the legends of the game.

Van Basten won the honor in the years 1988, 1989 and 1992 at a time when Dutch football was taking over the continent.

His performances for his country were so great that he took the Oranje all the way to the European Championships trophy in 1988, the same year he won his first Ballon d’or. His contributions to the game will never be forgotten.

#4 Johan Cruyff (3)

Sticking with the Dutch, another legend of the game is stuck on three Ballon d’or victories, that being Johan Cruyff. As good as Cruyff was, his International form is what is really impressive.

The Dutchman scored 33 times for the Oranje in just 48 games for his country, and took them to the 1974 World Cup final almost single-handedly. He was named best player of the tournament that year, and it truly put him on the map.

His incredible scoring run at Ajax attracted interest from Barcelona where he enjoyed most of the special moments of his career. Cruyff won the Ballon d’or in 1971, 1973 and 1974 and etched his name in footballing folklore.

#3 Michel Platini (3)

You might know him as the President of UEFA now, but there was a time when Michel Platini was terrorizing the opposition as a player for France, and it resulted in him winning three Ballon d’or crowns.

The Frenchman won the Ballon d’or three times in a row from 1983-1985 and was easily the best in the world at the time. He earned his name with Nancy and Saint-Etienne in France, but truly took the big step forward at Juventus where he was supremely successful.

224 goals from 432 total club appearances is a mind-boggling record for an attacking midfielder, and he remains one of the greatest the sport has ever seen.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (5)

And miles ahead of the pack are the two modern-day greats. Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the running for winning a sixth Ballon d’or but just five is mind-blowing too. The Portuguese star won his first Ballon d’or in 2008 while at Manchester United and hasn’t looked back since.

He further won in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 and is easily one of the most hard-working footballers on the planet. His recent move to Juventus has only strengthened the belief that the hitman is unstoppable anywhere he goes, and International success hasn’t been far behind either.

Ronaldo led Portugal to the 2016 Euro Cup win and continues to be a leading light at both club and International level.

#1 Lionel Messi (5)

Joint highest with Cristiano Ronaldo is the Argentine magic of Lionel Messi. The little master has lit up world football in the past decade or so, and doesn’t look like he is letting up any time soon.

He won the Ballon d’or in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 in what was an exciting time to be a Barcelona fan. Messi has won all these awards while at the Catalan club and looks on course to win some more before he calls time on his glittering career.

Argentina reached the 2014 World Cup final with Messi at the fore, but he is yet to win that one elusive World Cup trophy he yearns for so much. Regardless, he will go down as one of the greatest to ever grace a football pitch.