A brief history of the Ballon d’or Award

The Ballon d’or award is one of if not the most coveted individual honors in world football. There is no doubt that the players who step on a pitch yearn to be the very best, and this particular award is proof of all the hard work some of the best in the world have put in during their careers.

To trace the origin of the prestigious award, we need to go back all the way to 1956, when it came into being. Before this, there was only an idea to crown the best player in the world, but a lack of technology and resources made life difficult for the powers that be.

Stanley Matthews was the first ever recipient of the Ballon d’or in 1956, and back then, things were a little different. The award was given to the best male player from Europe and was voted on by different journalists. The award came into being thanks to sports writer Gabriel Hanot, and soon became a trend.

Based on the previous year’s performances, players were to be made eligible for the Ballon d’or, and it saw a number of top names enter the fray. Alfredo Di Stefano missed out on top spot narrowly in the inaugural year, but won the award a year later, instantly etching his name in the history books.

Since then, a lot has changed, but perhaps the biggest breakthrough in the Ballon d’or came in the year 1995 when the first ever non-European was awarded the honor. It went to George Weah of AC Milan for his splendid contributions to the game, in the same year that the eligibility criteria was changed to allow players from all countries and continents to participate.

1997 saw a landslide victory for another non-European player in the form of Ronaldo from Brazil and was proof of the true International nature of the award. The Ballon d’or was clubbed with a separate FIFA World Player of the Year award from 2010-2015 but that has since been disbanded to become two different awards yet again.

Top of the pile in the all-time highest Ballon d’or winners are two familiar names. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both have five wins each, putting them well ahead of the likes of Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco Van Basten who hold three awards each.

This year it is widely considered that someone apart from Messi and Ronaldo will take home the top honor, so buckle up and brace yourself for what promises to be a thrilling Ballon d’or expedition.