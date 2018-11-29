Manchester United activate one-year extension on David De Gea contract

Manchester United have activated a clause in David De Gea’s contract that will keep the Spaniard at Old Trafford for at least another season, Sky Sports are reporting.

The custodian’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season, and rumors of a possible move to the likes of Juventus and PSG were floating around. With De Gea not willing to sign a contract extension just yet, those rumors have been given more weight as of late.

But the one-year extension seems to have been activated now, as talks of a new contract are still ongoing between player and club. Manchester United have time and again reiterated the importance of De Gea to the team and how much they want the shot-stopper to stay in Manchester.

Manager Jose Mourinho called his keeper the ‘best in the world’ after the mid-week game against Young Boys in the Champions League and was adamant that a new contract was a formality. De Gea has been at United since 2011 when he signed from Atletico Madrid.