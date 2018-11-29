Ballon d’or 2018: 5 legends and their Ballon d’or predictions

The 2018 Ballon d’or is almost upon us, and anticipation for the best player of the year award is building. Unlike previous recent years, this particular year has some intense competition, and some truly worthy candidates. It’s made this year’s award all the more exciting and worth watching.

If you’re looking for some early contenders for the crown, who better than the legends of the beautiful game to weigh in and give their opinion on who the best should be. These five legends have laid down who they think should win, and we best not argue with it –

#5 Didier Drogba (Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo)

Didier Drogba has done it all as a player, and will always be remembered fondly by fans of the Premier League. When asked to weigh in about who he thinks will win the Ballon d’or award this year, the Ivorian had a couple of choices in mind:

“It would be really nice to see Kylian Mbappe win it. It would be refreshing,” he told Goal India in New Delhi.

“But Ronaldo is still there, he’s still a machine. He won all these Champions League trophies, changed leagues to go to Juventus, and he’s scoring goals there. The man is just unbelievable.”

Hard to argue with the Chelsea legend.

#4 Roberto Carlos (Luka Modric)

Roberto Carlos was best known for his marauding runs from left back as well as his stunning free kicks during his playing days.

As good as he was, Carlos has been quick to point out how good this particular generation is, and when asked about his Ballon d’or pick, the Brazilian had one name in mind:

“Luka Modric is the favourite for me, now he’s physically better and he’s going to be at his best again,” Carlos told Marca.

Fair play, the Croatian is one of the favourites this year, and would be a great pick considering the year he has had.

#3 Gary Lineker (Lionel Messi)

Gary Lineker is certainly one to talk. The former Spurs legend has been known for his hard-hitting and no nonsense approach to life as a TV pundit, and while talking about who he thinks he is the best in the world, it was a no brainer.

Lineker revealed his pick for the Ballon d’or 2018 award via Twitter in classic Lineker style. Don’t believe us? Just take a look.

I honestly think that those who decide on who wins the Ballon d’Or etc don’t watch La Liga, otherwise how could anyone else win but Messi. A superb assist and an even better goal in the first 15 minutes. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2018

Who said the days of Messi and Ronaldo were gone?

#2 Ronaldinho (Paul Pogba)

Here’s an interesting one. One would think that a former Ballon d’or winner like Ronaldinho would perhaps know best about the possible winners this year, but he pulled a fast one on everyone by claiming that Paul Pogba deserved to win the award this year.

Speaking with Canal Football Club, the Brazilian picked the French World Cup winner and gave a host of reasons for the choice:

“He [Pogba] can win the Ballon d’Or, without a doubt.”

“He is young, talented and he has the ability to play anywhere, he can play in a free role, defensive, as a runner or attacking.”

“He has the characteristics of a player who can fill any position, he can make history.”

#1 Gianluigi Buffon (Kylian Mbappe)

On French TV show Tout Le Sport, Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon picked his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe to bag the Ballon d’or award this year, and cited his reasons for the same.

Buffon was clearly entertained with what the Frenchman had to offer and said – “In Italy they compare him to Baggio, Totti, and Del Piero, but he has talent and technical quality that I’ve rarely seen in my career.”

“For his qualities, what he does on the pitch and how decisive he was at the World Cup, he deserves it [the Ballon d’Or]. I can’t say the opposite.”

Considering the strong year he has had, Mbappe may well be in major contention at this young age.