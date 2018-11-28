Piers Morgan makes ‘weird’ incest claim on David Beckham with 7 year old daughter Harper

Piers Morgan has been known to be a little rough around the edges, but is nonetheless one of the most recognizable personalities in all of the United Kingdom. The Brit has been known for his controversial statements over the years, and he was at it again, this time about one of the country’s sweethearts.

Morgan appeared on the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’ alongside a panel and spoke about what he believed was an ‘incest’ related post that was put up on Instagram by David Beckham.

View this post on Instagram Christmas is coming 🎅🏼 Let’s go skate ♥ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Nov 26, 2018 at 1:35pm PST

The seemingly innocent post starring Beckham and his daughter Harper was treated just as innocently by most of the Instagram audience, but Piers Morgan felt differently about the situation.

While discussing the photo posted by the former Manchester United winger, Morgan said – “It’s just weird right? Who does that with their kids? Who kisses their kids on the lips? When kids are seven you don’t kiss them on the lips.”

Most of the panel disagreed with what Morgan had to say, but the world seems divided on their opinion of the issue.