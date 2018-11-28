Fans can’t stop laughing at Romelu Lukaku’s first touch against Young Boys

Romelu Lukaku has been out of form recently and appears to have lost his place in the Manchester United front-line as well. His recent performances have been below-par to say the least, and he needs to catch a break immediately.

His latest game against Young Boys in the Champions League didn’t go much better, as the Belgian was left on the bench and when he did come on, provided the most hilarious moment of the match.

Lukaku tried to win the ball from the opposition and succeeded too, but then proceeded to run off while leaving the ball behind him. Sigh.

The Belgian’s first touch has come under the scanner lately, and this did nothing to help matters. In fact, Twitter turned rogue and fans couldn’t get enough of the hilarious moment.

The #LukakuFirstTouchWatch was made just for tweeting out on the horrendous first touch of the player, and it certainly saw some action last night.

Fellani left his mascot behind, lukaku left the ball behind 😂🤣😂 man united the gift that keeps on giving🤣😂🤣🤣#LukakuFirstTouchWatch — Michael Richardson (@m11richardson11) November 28, 2018

And you wonder why we struggling, Lukaku taking off at the speed of light and leaving the ball behind #manutd #OldTrafford #ChampionsLeague #LukakuFirstTouchWatch pic.twitter.com/rW03YLIXTt — Greshin84 (@greshin84) November 28, 2018

Poor Romelu indeed.

Image credits: BT Sport