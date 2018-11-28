Reports: Barcelona beat Real Madrid to the signing of €60 million defender

Barcelona may just have successfully beaten Real Madrid to sign the best young center-back in the world in the form of Matthijs De Ligt. The teenager is widely regarded as one for the future and is on the radar of many clubs.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were primarily linked to the Dutchman but it seems as though the Catalans have overcome their Madrid rivals to the signing of this phenomenal youngster.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona director Eric Abidal has met with De Ligt and his representatives to push the deal forward. Florentino Perez was also keen on him but he has now accepted defeat.

The youngster actually rejected the approach of the Galacticos in favour of a move to the Camp Nou. While Ajax want €68 million for him, Barcelona are willing to pay €50 million initially and €10 million in variables.

If this report is true, then the Catalans will have a player that not only has the potential to be the best in the near future but also gives them over 10 years of service.

For the Blancos, this would be a big blow as their defense is in desperate need of renovation. Sergio Ramos is aging, Raphael Varane hasn’t been consistent and Jesus Vallejo is prone to injuries. Even the consistent Nacho has been a bit off-colour.

As a result, De Ligt would have been a great addition had Madrid been able to poach him. The worst part for the Merengues, however, is that they are losing him to their eternal rivals.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Saying no to a team like Barcelona will be difficult, especially if the asking price has been met. Looks like a done deal.