Romelu Lukaku reveals ‘anger’ at Jose Mourinho for being dropped

In an emotional outburst, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has gone on to reveal his ‘anger’ at being dropped by manager Jose Mourinho after underwhelming in the current season for his club.

Lukaku hasn’t netted at Old Trafford since March and his lack of form has frustrated fans and his manager alike, with no real signs of a change in form visible. The dry patch has led to him being dropped by Jose Mourinho lately, and as it turns out, the Belgian hasn’t taken to it too kindly.

Speaking with Bleacher Report, Lukaku revealed how he felt when he was told he was being dropped for not scoring enough.

“I was like, oh wow, sh*t happened, but I really had a conversation with the coach about it and I said ‘listen, it’s been a long year and also with the World Cup, I felt a bit tired’. He saw it. He made his decision.

“He said I didn’t look happy. That I was angry. And I said ‘yeah, hell yeah I’m angry. Like, do you think I should smile?’

“And then we had that little chat and then after that chat we just moved on. It was like 10 minutes, and from then on like you know it opened something in myself, like a new fire to go and get what’s mine.”

The striker also went on to add that he would ‘go through a brick wall’ for his boss and that is something that the Portuguese manager appreciates. Nonetheless, United fans will be hopeful of a return to form for their main man at the earliest.