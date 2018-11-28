Watch: Ballon d’Or winner 2018 leaked

With the official announcement of this year’s Ballon d’Or winner to be revealed less than a week from now, there are more news of who the winner is.

There have been reports claiming that Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric would lift the coveted title by the first week of December.

And recently, a new video has surfaced that not only backs up that claim, but goes on by leaking the top three stars in order.

🚨🚨🚨LUKA MODRIC será el BALÓN DE ORO 2018 1. Luka Modric

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

3. Antoine Griezmann Informa @Hectorfernandez en #Radioestadio pic.twitter.com/ZzuyMLbkL7 — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) November 27, 2018



The video would confirm that Modric would, indeed, be winning the Ballon d’Or while Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann would be second and third, respectively.

If this turns out to be true, it would end a 10-year run where only Cristiano and Lionel Messi were chosen to lift the award – with the two stalwarts splitting the award five times each.