BREAKING NEWS: CONMEBOL confirms Copa Libertadores will not be played at El Monumental

River Plate will not be allowed to host the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday.

CONMEBOL has confirmed the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final will not be hosted by River Plate after an attack on the Boca Juniors team bus.

The second leg of the final was due to be played at El Monumental on Saturday but after windows of the Boca bus were smashed on approach to the stadium the kick-off was initially delayed and then postponed 24 hours.

But the match was not played on Sunday either amid protests from Boca, whose players also suffered injuries after pepper spray got inside the bus during the attack.

CONMEBOL held a meeting on Tuesday attended by River and Boca’s presidents, after which South America’s governing body said the final will be played on either December 8 or 9.

In a statement, CONMEBOL said it intends to play the final outside of Argentina, with the date and venue to be confirmed at a later date.