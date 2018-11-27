Shocking name dropped from Player of the Year shortlist

The nominees for the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards have been announced, with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi surprisingly missing out.

The top 3 candidates shortlisted for the Best Player of the Year are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antonie Griezmann.

Mbappe had a stellar year, leading France to a World Cup triumph aside from putting in world-class displays for Paris Saint-Germain. He is among the favourites to take home the Ballon d’Or trophy as well come December.

Griezmann also played an integral role in France’s triumph in Russia, scoring four goals in the competition. He was also a part of the Atletico Madrid side that went on to lift the Europa League trophy.

Coming to Ronaldo, he was at his usual best, for the most part, claiming a third successive Champions League title with Real Madrid before making the move to Juventus in the summer where he has continued to break records at will.

He recently missed out on the FIFA Best Player of the Year award, finishing second behind former teammate Luka Modric. Ronaldo has won the last two editions of the award and will be eyeing a third successive crown.

Messi, on the other hand, was snubbed despite another great season with Barcelona where he led them to a league triumph, winning the Pichichi award in the process.

Nominees for other awards, including best coach and best team of the year were also announced.

Best coach: Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, Diego Simeone, Jurgen Klopp, Maximiliano Allegri

Best team: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool