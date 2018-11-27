6 players you didn’t know had South East Asian heritage

While football in Europe is still the standard when it comes to the sport, other regions are not far behind and ASEAN nations are slowly getting recognised.

A big part of this is the existence of players with mixed ASEAN heritage who have played in European teams.

Here’s a quick look at six names who fit that description.

1.ALPHONSE AREOLA (Filipino parents)

First on the list is Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola who is Filipino by blood thanks to both of his parents being from the Philippines.

Areola’s family migrated to France where he was born and now 25 years old, he is not only a Ligue 1 champion, but also has a FIFA World Cup to his list of accomplishments.

Already with two international appearances for the French national squad, Areola was initially heavily considered to be in the plans to play for the Philippine national team as another high-profile goalkeeper like Neil Etheridge.

2.ROBIN VAN PERSIE (Indonesian heritage)

Known worldwide as one of the best strikers to play in the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester United legend Robin van Persie is said to have Indonesian blood.

Many reports claim that the Dutch star has an Indonesian grandmother.

At the moment, RVP plays for his childhood club Feyenoord. At 35 years old, he has won a lot of trophies in his illustrious career which includes a Premier League title with United, FA Cup with Arsenal and Dutch Super Cup with his current team.

3.DAVID ALABA (Filipino mother)

The second name in the list linked to Filipino blood is Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

At 26 years old, he is currently considered at the top of his game and is said to be worth around €50 million in the transfer market.

He has a Filipino mother who emigrated to Austria where Alaba was born. The defender has represented that country in senior level since 2009 where he has 64 caps and 13 goals. He holds the record as the youngest player to ever play in the senior national team when he debuted at 18 years old.

4.GIOVANNI VAN BRONCKHORST (Indonesian father)

Another Dutch national makes it into the list is Giovanni van Bronckhorst who played for big European clubs like Arsenal and FC Barcelona.

He gets his ASEAN blood thanks to an Indonesian-Dutch father.

Currently 43 years old, he was considered one as a great player during his time and represented the Dutch national team for more than a decade, making 106 international caps and scoring six goals in the process.

5.RADJA NAINGGOLAN (Indonesian father)

Currently playing for Serie A club Inter Milan, Radja Nainggolan traces his Asian roots thanks to his Indonesian father.

The 30-year-old was born in Belgium and represented the country from 2009 to 2018 where he made 30 international caps.

Prior to joining Inter, he played for AS Roma where he played 138 matches and scored 26 goals.

His first names means “king” in Bahasa.

6.YOHAN CABAYE (Vietnamese descent)

Another player who is popular from his time in the Premier League, Yohan Cabaye has Asian blood thanks to his Vietnamese paternal grandmother.

Currently playing for Al-Nasr, the 32-year-old spent time in Newcastle United and Crystal Palace during his spells with the Premier League.

He also played for two teams in Ligue 1, Lille and Paris Saint-Germain.

On an international level, Cabaye has 48 international caps for France and has four goals to his name.